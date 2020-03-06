Menu

Crime

Driver issued 3 tickets, vehicle seized: Halifax police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 3:48 pm
Halifax Regional Police seized a vehicle only to find out that the vehicle and faulty breaks and a cracked and separated rear axle.
Halifax Regional Police seized a vehicle only to find out that the vehicle and faulty breaks and a cracked and separated rear axle. Halifax Regional Police - HO

Halifax police say they seized a vehicle only to find out later that the car had faulty brakes and a cracked and separated rear axle.

Police say that at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 5, a police officer pulled over a vehicle that was operating without its tail lights on.

Upon further investigation, the officer discovered that the driver was not licensed and that he did not have a valid inspection sticker.

As a result, the officer issued three summary offence tickets to the driver and seized the vehicle.

Police discovered the faulty brakes and the damaged axle when the vehicle was placed on a tow truck.

Ice safety
Ice safety

Halifax police are now using the opportunity to remind drivers to always make sure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

CrimeNova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceDangerous DrivingTicketsUnsafe Vehiclecar not roadworthyfaulty brakesHalifax Crmeno vehicle inspection stickerunsafe driver
