Driver issued 3 tickets, vehicle seized: Halifax police

Halifax police say they seized a vehicle only to find out later that the car had faulty brakes and a cracked and separated rear axle.

Police say that at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 5, a police officer pulled over a vehicle that was operating without its tail lights on.

Upon further investigation, the officer discovered that the driver was not licensed and that he did not have a valid inspection sticker.

As a result, the officer issued three summary offence tickets to the driver and seized the vehicle.

Police discovered the faulty brakes and the damaged axle when the vehicle was placed on a tow truck.

Halifax police are now using the opportunity to remind drivers to always make sure that their vehicles are roadworthy.