City of Kawartha Lakes man accused of driving unsafe vehicle without insurance

A City of Kawartha Lakes man is facing several charges, including operating an unsafe vehicle, after he was stopped by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Wednesday.

Officers say they stopped the driver on Brenda Boulevard and discovered the car was not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device.

Colin Hardwood, 42, was charged with the following Highway Traffic Act offences:

Driving a motor vehicle not equipped with an approved ignition interlock device;

Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle;

Operating an unsafe vehicle;

Holding a Class G licence unaccompanied by a qualified driver;

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The vehicle was towed and Hardwood is scheduled to appear in Lindsay court on March 5.

