Live Updates

B.C. premier, health officials to provide update on COVID-19

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 3:14 pm
WATCH LIVE: Premier John Horgan, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hold an update on B.C.'s response plan for COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. PT.

B.C.’s premier and top health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s preparations for COVID-19 on Friday.

The event is scheduled for noon. Global News will stream the event live.

READ MORE: B.C. identifies 8 new COVID-19 cases, one through community contact

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will make the update from Vancouver.

Major jump in COVID-19 cases in B.C., including first case of community transmission
Health officials are providing media with a detailed technical briefing on pandemic planning ahead of the media event.

READ MORE: University Canada West closes Vancouver campus following presumptive case of COVID-19

On Thursday, B.C. announced eight new cases of COVID-19, including Canada’s first known case of community transmission, bringing the total in the province to 21.

Four of those patients have completely recovered, while one remains in critical condition in the ICU at Vancouver General Hospital.

