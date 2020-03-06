B.C. premier, health officials to provide update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s premier and top health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s preparations for COVID-19 on Friday.

The event is scheduled for noon. Global News will stream the event live.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will make the update from Vancouver.

Health officials are providing media with a detailed technical briefing on pandemic planning ahead of the media event.

On Thursday, B.C. announced eight new cases of COVID-19, including Canada’s first known case of community transmission, bringing the total in the province to 21.

Four of those patients have completely recovered, while one remains in critical condition in the ICU at Vancouver General Hospital.

