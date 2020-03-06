Menu

Officials announce new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario for total of 26

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 12:12 pm
People wear masks as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
People wear masks as they wait for the arrivals at the International terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, January 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO – Provincial and regional public health officials say the number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario has risen to 26.

That’s a jump of four COVID-19 diagnoses since the last official update on Thursday morning.

Two of the cases are in Toronto, including a man who recently returned to the city from Las Vegas and someone who had recently travelled to Iran.

And in Peel Region, a couple who had been on a cruise in San Francisco was diagnosed after returning home to Mississauga.

Peel Public Health is asking passengers in rows 18-22 on West Jet flight 1199 on Feb. 28 to self-isolate.

But health officials are urging calm, saying the risk of the virus to the general population remains low.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
