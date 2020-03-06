Menu

Canada

Health minister announces $27M for COVID-19 research

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 11:43 am
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu speaks at the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in Belleville, Ontario on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. .
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu speaks at the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in Belleville, Ontario on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Canada increased its funding for COVID-19 research by $20 million, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday morning, after concluding that the $7 million it had planned to spend isn’t enough.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Morneau says government support for quarantined Canadians is in the works

The applications for the initial amount were “overwhelming,” Hajdu’s announcement said.

Forty-seven research teams will now get backing from the federal government, for work to “inform clinical and public health responses, develop and evaluate diagnostic tools and vaccines, as well as create strategies to tackle misinformation, stigma, and fear.”

The money is being distributed through the research councils that ordinarily distribute federal grants, the government says.

Hajdu made the announcement in Montreal.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau creates new Cabinet committee to tackle COVID-19
