Health minister announces $27M for COVID-19 research

Send this page to someone via email

Canada increased its funding for COVID-19 research by $20 million, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday morning, after concluding that the $7 million it had planned to spend isn’t enough.

The applications for the initial amount were “overwhelming,” Hajdu’s announcement said.

Forty-seven research teams will now get backing from the federal government, for work to “inform clinical and public health responses, develop and evaluate diagnostic tools and vaccines, as well as create strategies to tackle misinformation, stigma, and fear.”

The money is being distributed through the research councils that ordinarily distribute federal grants, the government says.

Hajdu made the announcement in Montreal.

1:41 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau creates new Cabinet committee to tackle COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau creates new Cabinet committee to tackle COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement