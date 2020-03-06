Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Tim Hortons says it won’t accept reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 10:05 am
People walk past a newly renovated Tim Hortons in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
People walk past a newly renovated Tim Hortons in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Tim Hortons says it won’t accept reusable cups in its restaurants for now amid worries about the novel coronavirus that has seen nearly 100,000 cases around the world so far.

The coffee brand has close to 4,000 restaurants across Canada. In a statement Friday, Tim Hortons said it decided to adopt the “temporary approach” after listening to customer and franchise owner feedback.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Starbucks halting use of personal, in-store cups in U.S. and Canada

“Though health officials have not recommended any changes to current procedures, after listening to our restaurant owners and comments from our guests, we are going to pause on accepting reusable cups at this time,” the statement said.

The company is also “sourcing extra gloves, hand sanitization gel and other essential cleaning materials should we need them in the coming months.”

Separating facts from fiction on the Coronavirus
Separating facts from fiction on the Coronavirus

The coffee giant’s move comes on the heels of a similar announcement by Starbucks on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Tim Hortons is also pushing back the scheduled distribution of nearly two million reusable cups, which the company had planned to give away from March 10 onwards as part of an effort to make their annual Roll up the Rim campaign more sustainable.

READ MORE: The coronavirus outbreak will end eventually — the question is how

“For any guest that brings a reusable cup to our restaurants and purchases a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, we will honour the three digital rolls described in our campaign, however, the guest will be provided their beverage in a recyclable paper cup,” the statement said.

Canada has seen 45 confirmed cases of the virus as of March 5.

Still unknown whether COVID-19 is seasonal virus: WHO
Still unknown whether COVID-19 is seasonal virus: WHO
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Tim HortonsStarbucksCanada CoronavirusSustainabilityRoll Up The Rimcoffee cups coronavirusreusable cupstim hortons cups
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.