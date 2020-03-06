E-scooters return to Calgary in spring 2020: Here’s what’s changed

Send this page to someone via email

After a successful launch in Calgary in summer 2019, electric scooters will be returning to the city in the spring — but the City of Calgary has made some changes that will impact riders.

Both Lime and Bird set up shop in Calgary after the city launched a 16-month Shared Electric Scooters Pilot, which allowed third-party operators to set up shared e-scooters.

E-scooters were removed for the winter on Nov. 1, at which point the city turned its attention to Calgarians and sought feedback on how the pilot program could be improved.

“One of the benefits of running a pilot project is that we have some flexibility,” City of Calgary spokesperson Andrew Sedor said in a news release.

Following a series of public engagement events and the solicitation of online feedback, the City of Calgary has unveiled just what changes you’ll see to e-scooter usage in spring 2020 when they come out of hibernation.

“Calgarians provided feedback about e-scooters last year, and as a result, we are making some changes to see if we can address some of the most common concerns,” Sedor said.

What’s new for e-scooters in Calgary for 2020

Riders face new fines for bad e-scooter behavior

In an effort to address public safety concerns and curb bad behaviour, the city has introduced a series of new fines, including:

A $400 fine for operating a shared e-scooter in a reckless manner

A $400 fine for colliding with another user of the sidewalk or street

A $75 fine for carrying a passenger on a shared e-scooter

More information on the fines can be found in the City of Calgary’s traffic bylaws.

Speeds will be lowered in special Slow Speed Zones

Did you know electric scooters can limit their own maximum speed? In 2019, scooters were set to a maximum speed of 20 kilometres per hour, but this spring some so-called Slow Speed Zones will be automatically reduced to 15 kilometres per hour.

According to the City of Calgary’s website, the reduction in speed will be in areas where there is a higher concentration of sidewalk users.

When exiting the Slow Speed Zones, scooters will automatically readjust so riders can reach up to 20 kilometres per hour.

The introduction of Share & Go parking zones

The City of Calgary says riders will have access to new Share & Go zones intended to be used as your go-to place to find an e-scooter — and the best spot to leave one after a ride.

“Share & Go Parking Zones help to ensure your shared e-scooter is not inhibiting other people using the sidewalk,” the city states on its website. “If no Share & Go parking zone is available, e-scooters can be parked upright on sidewalks in line with bike racks, trees or trash bins.”

The zones will be painted on the sidewalk or in repurposed Car2Go parking areas found throughout the downtown core and neighbouring communities.

More information on what these new zones will look like — and a map of where they will be located — is expected on the City of Calgary’s website in the spring.

According to the City of Calgary, e-scooters will return to Calgary the first week of April, weather permitting.