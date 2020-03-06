2-week quarantine ends Friday for Canadian cruise ship passengers

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Canadians who have been under quarantine for two weeks after they were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be released on Friday.

More than 100 Canadians were placed into quarantine in Cornwall, Ont., after they were evacuated from the cruise ship off the coast of Japan by the Canadian government.

A statement from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit said that as of Thursday, none of the quarantined individuals had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

If they continue to test negative on Friday, they will be released.

“Once released from quarantine, these individuals will pose no risk for COVID-19 and will be able to resume their normal activities without risk to the public,” the statement said.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship saw a huge breakout of COVID-19 last month, with hundreds of cases being reported among passengers.

The Canadian government chartered a flight to bring its citizens home who tested negative for the virus.

They were flown to CFB Trenton before being transported to the Nav Centre in Cornwall for a two-week quarantine.

