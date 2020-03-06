Pedestrian struck on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A section of County Road 28 in Cavan Monaghan Township south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car on Thursday night.

The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on County Road 28 just north of Cedar Valley Road in Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of the city.

TRAFFIC: Highway 28 is closed following a serious collision involving a pedestrian on County Road 28 near Millbrook. Emergency crewswrre called to the scene around 9:20 p.m. The road is expected to be closed for several hours as #PtboOPP investigate #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Z7DQco86nU — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 6, 2020

The road is closed between Larmer Line and the County Road 21 roundabout for the investigation.

Global News has made several requests to OPP for more information.

More to come.

