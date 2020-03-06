Pedestrian struck on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

A section of County Road 28 in Cavan Monaghan Township south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car on Thursday night.
The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on County Road 28 just north of Cedar Valley Road in Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of the city.
The road is closed between Larmer Line and the County Road 21 roundabout for the investigation.
Global News has made several requests to OPP for more information.
More to come.
