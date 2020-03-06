Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck on County Road 28 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 12:27 am
A pedestrian was struck on County Rd. 28 in the Fraserville area on Thursday night.
A pedestrian was struck on County Rd. 28 in the Fraserville area on Thursday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A section of County Road 28 in Cavan Monaghan Township south of Peterborough is closed after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies following collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

The collision happened around 9:15 p.m. on County Road 28 just north of Cedar Valley Road in Fraserville in Cavan Monaghan Township, about 20 kilometres south of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The road is closed between Larmer Line and the County Road 21 roundabout for the investigation.

Global News has made several requests to OPP for more information.
More to come.
Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg
Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pedestrian StruckPeterborough CountyCavan Monaghan TownshipFraservilleCounty Road 28Cty Road 28
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.