Crime

Halifax Home Depot employee threatened by shoplifter with box-cutter knife: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 4:50 pm
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Brittany Rosen/Global News

A Home Depot employee in Halifax was threatened with a box-cutter knife by a man who shoplifted from the store on Thursday, according to police.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at the Home Depot on Lacewood Drive just before 3 p.m.

Police said staff reported that they approached a man they believed was shoplifting saw blades.

The suspect then produced a box-cutter knife, then ran away into a dark pickup truck that was waiting outside.

There were no injuries, police added.

The man is described as white and in his late 20s with a thin build, brown hair and scruffy facial hair. Police say he was wearing a black parka with a fur-lined hood, and a high boot with tape.

The only description provided of the driver of the vehicle is that he’s likely in his 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

