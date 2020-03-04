Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Over 20 vehicles broken into, robbed in east-end Toronto parking garage

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:34 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 3:41 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say over twenty vehicles were broken into and robbed in an underground parking garage in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Const. Alex Li told Global News officers responded to several calls, with the first one coming in around 7:45 a.m. about damage to vehicles in an underground lot on Gamble Avenue.

Vehicle owners reported windows were smashed and personal belongings were missing.

READ MORE: 2 suspects sought after arson at Scarborough collision reporting centre, police say

Li said money, electronics and clothing were among items that were stolen.

There is no suspect information at this time.

All vehicles were in the same lot.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto robberyGamble AvenueGamble Avenue CrimeToronto Underground Parking RobberyUndergound Parking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.