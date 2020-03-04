Over 20 vehicles broken into, robbed in east-end Toronto parking garage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say over twenty vehicles were broken into and robbed in an underground parking garage in the city’s east end early Wednesday.

Const. Alex Li told Global News officers responded to several calls, with the first one coming in around 7:45 a.m. about damage to vehicles in an underground lot on Gamble Avenue.

Vehicle owners reported windows were smashed and personal belongings were missing.

Li said money, electronics and clothing were among items that were stolen.

There is no suspect information at this time.

All vehicles were in the same lot.

Story continues below advertisement