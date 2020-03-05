Menu

Crime

Halifax police issue warning after seizing 1,900 pills of potent new opioid

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 11:52 am
Updated March 5, 2020 12:11 pm
File - Halifax Regional Police pack up after a raid on Gottingen Street on August 1, 2019.
File - Halifax Regional Police pack up after a raid on Gottingen Street on August 1, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have issued a warning after seizing 1,900 pills of a potent new synthetic opioid.

Police say the opioid was found as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax.

Over a two-week period in February, officers conducted a number of searches as part of the investigation.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) conducted a search of a residence on Dentith Road on Feb. 12, where they seized multiple items including approximately 1,900 unknown pills.

Police sent the pills to Health Canada for analysis, which later confirmed the pill to be isotonitazene, an opioid the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education says has a potency similar to or greater than fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement
A photo of the Isotonitazene pill found by Saint John Police Force after an investigation.
A photo of the Isotonitazene pill found by Saint John Police Force after an investigation. Saint John Police Force-HO

HRP say it is the first seizure of the drug in Halifax.

According to police, the pill came in the form of a white triangular tablet with rounded corners. There was an “M” punched into one side of the pill and the number “8” on the other.

Police are now issuing a warning after their tests indicated that someone may need several doses of naloxone, a drug used to block the effects of opioids, to counter an overdose caused by isotonitazene.

They urge anyone who consumes the drug to seek immediate medical assistance.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
