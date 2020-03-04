Nova Scotia law would reserve province’s right to sue over opioid damages

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Nova Scotia government is looking to reserve the right to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors for damages to the province’s health-care system.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says proposed legislation tabled today would give the province the option to launch its own lawsuit or eventually join a class action spearheaded by British Columbia.

READ MORE: New N.S. ER protocol gives patients opioid dependency treatment but not take-home naloxone

Delorey says the legislation, known as the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, would also allow the province to simplify the procedure for proving damages.

He says a decision on any possible legal move is not imminent at this point.

2:04 Nova Scotia provides update on opioid use and overdose plan Nova Scotia provides update on opioid use and overdose plan

An average of 60 Nova Scotians die every year as a result of confirmed or probable opioid-related overdose, according to the provincial Health Department.

Story continues below advertisement

The department says B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Ontario have all passed similar legislation while Saskatchewan is expected to pass a bill this spring.