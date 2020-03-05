Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 4:58 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving by drug. Global News File

Peterborough police credit a concerned citizen’s call in their arrest of an impaired driver early Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service say OPP and the Cobourg Police Service initially received “numerous” complaints between 12:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. regarding an erratic driver in a pickup truck south of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman found asleep at wheel in mall parking lot, charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Around 8:45 a.m., a concerned citizen called Peterborough police regarding a westbound pickup truck travelling on Lansdowne Street in the area of Ashburnham Drive that was veering into oncoming traffic.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Aylmer Street and determined the driver was allegedly impaired by an “unknown” drug.

Kirk Sherwin, 38, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by a drug.

His driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
