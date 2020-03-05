Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Peterborough police credit a concerned citizen’s call in their arrest of an impaired driver early Wednesday.
Peterborough Police Service say OPP and the Cobourg Police Service initially received “numerous” complaints between 12:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. regarding an erratic driver in a pickup truck south of Peterborough.
Around 8:45 a.m., a concerned citizen called Peterborough police regarding a westbound pickup truck travelling on Lansdowne Street in the area of Ashburnham Drive that was veering into oncoming traffic.
Police located the suspect vehicle on Aylmer Street and determined the driver was allegedly impaired by an “unknown” drug.
Kirk Sherwin, 38, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while his ability was impaired by a drug.
His driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 26.
