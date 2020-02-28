Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman found asleep at wheel in mall parking lot, charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 11:01 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough woman faces an impaired driving by drug charge following an incident at Lansdowne Place mall. Global News File

A Peterborough woman was charged with drug-impaired driving following an incident at Lansdowne Place mall on Tuesday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says that around 10:45 p.m., mall security officers located a vehicle in the parking lot and a woman was allegedly asleep behind the steering wheel. Police say the mall security checked on her well-being and called officers.

Police say the woman then allegedly drove away from the scene. Security provided officers with the last known direction and police soon located the suspect vehicle.

Officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs.

Stacey Wasson, 29, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with drug-impaired operation of a vehicle.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 29.

