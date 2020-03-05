Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police make arrest amid spike in overdoses, including 2 deaths

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:23 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old Fergus man has been arrested amid a spike in fentanyl overdoses, including two that were fatal.

On Monday, police said officers had responded to 11 overdoses during a 48-hour period.

READ MORE: 11 fentanyl overdoses reported within 48 hours in Guelph area, public health unit says

The spike in calls was being blamed on a potent batch of fentanyl that was rainbow-coloured or dark purple. In some cases, up to four doses of naloxone were required to reverse the effects of the overdose.

Police confirmed on Thursday that two people had died, but did not provide any details.

They added that a man was charged with trafficking a controlled substance in connection to one overdose.

The suspect was not identified by police and it’s unclear if any more charges will be laid in relation to the two deaths, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant carried out at a Fergus home led police to a small number of drugs, cash, cell phones, a computer and a knife.

Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police
Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police

Police are warning the public that the more potent batch of fentanyl could still be making the rounds on the streets of Guelph.

READ MORE: Halton police make large drug bust in Burlington

They said drug users should always carry naloxone and never use alone or use the safe injection site at the Guelph Community Health Centre at 176 Wyndham St.

If someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately, police said.

They added that the Good Samaritan law prevents someone who has helped an overdose victim from being charged criminally for simple possession even if they, too, were using drugs.

Possible drug trafficking tips can be left with the Guelph police drug unit at (519) 824-1212 ext. 7497. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue
Body cameras show triple fentanyl overdose and naloxone rescue
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylGuelphGuelph PoliceFentanyl Overdoseguelph police fentanylfentanyl arrestGuelph police fentanyl overdoseGuelph police overdoseOverdose arrestFergus man fentanyl overdose
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.