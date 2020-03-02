11 fentanyl overdoses reported within 48 hours in Guelph area, public health unit says

Guelph’s public health unit is urging drug users to take extra precaution as there have been 11 overdoses reported within 48 hours.
The spike is being blamed on a potent batch of fentanyl that is either rainbow-coloured or dark purple, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a tweet on Monday.
“Reports also indicate certain overdoses have required 3-4 doses of naloxone to reverse,” the tweet said.
Guelph police said they were also seeing a spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses.
Drug users are being urged to carry naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, and never use alone or use at the supervised injection site in at 176 Wyndham Street.
The “start low and go slow” method is also being encouraged. It means taking one-third of a normal dose with every new purchase.
COMMENTS