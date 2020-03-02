Menu

Health

11 fentanyl overdoses reported within 48 hours in Guelph area, public health unit says

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 8:06 pm
"Reports also indicate certain overdoses have required 3-4 doses of naloxone to reverse," the tweet said.
"Reports also indicate certain overdoses have required 3-4 doses of naloxone to reverse," the tweet said. . Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph’s public health unit is urging drug users to take extra precaution as there have been 11 overdoses reported within 48 hours.

The spike is being blamed on a potent batch of fentanyl that is either rainbow-coloured or dark purple, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a tweet on Monday.

READ MORE: Halton police make large drug bust in Burlington

“Reports also indicate certain overdoses have required 3-4 doses of naloxone to reverse,” the tweet said.

Guelph police said they were also seeing a spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses.

Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police
Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police

Drug users are being urged to carry naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, and never use alone or use at the supervised injection site in at 176 Wyndham Street.

The “start low and go slow” method is also being encouraged. It means taking one-third of a normal dose with every new purchase.

