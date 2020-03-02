11 fentanyl overdoses reported within 48 hours in Guelph area, public health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is urging drug users to take extra precaution as there have been 11 overdoses reported within 48 hours.

The spike is being blamed on a potent batch of fentanyl that is either rainbow-coloured or dark purple, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a tweet on Monday.

READ MORE: Halton police make large drug bust in Burlington

“Reports also indicate certain overdoses have required 3-4 doses of naloxone to reverse,” the tweet said.

Guelph police said they were also seeing a spike in suspected fentanyl overdoses.

2:52 Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police Suspect arrested after 12 people overdose on suspected Fentanyl: Toronto police

Drug users are being urged to carry naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose, and never use alone or use at the supervised injection site in at 176 Wyndham Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The “start low and go slow” method is also being encouraged. It means taking one-third of a normal dose with every new purchase.

batch of fentanyl on the streets. Drug users should carry naloxone, never use alone or use at the supervised injection site. If someone is overdosing call 911 immediately for medical assistance. @GuelphCHC @WDGPublicHealth @gpsmedia @WGDrugStrategy @MercuryTribune @GuelphToday — Guelph Police Drug Unit (@GPS_Drugs) March 1, 2020

Health Alert (March 2, 2020): 11 overdoses in the past 48 hours in the Guelph community. Visit https://t.co/feJswL2ukI for full details and where to get naloxone kits. Ensure you take precautions to reduce your risk of overdose. Via @WGDrugStrategy pic.twitter.com/CN8iXq8iVE — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) March 2, 2020

Story continues below advertisement