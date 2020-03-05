Man accused of uttering death threats at Saskatoon police officers

Send this page to someone via email

A man who approached Saskatoon police officers in an alley Wednesday afternoon is now charged with threatening to kill them.

Police said the officers were in a back alley in the 300 block of Avenue Q North when they were approached by two men, whom police describe as known gang members.

One of the men reportedly confronted the officers in an aggressive manner and started making threats towards them.

The man said he had a firearm in his backpack, according to the police report.

As the officers left their vehicle, police said the two men started walking away.

One man then stopped, reached into his backpack and stood in what police said was a “shooter’s stance” between parked cars.

Another officer who arrived to provide backup took the man into custody.

He did not have a firearm, police said.

The 31-year-old man is facing two charges of uttering death threats.

Police said their investigation determined the incident to be gang-related.