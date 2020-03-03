Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police seek details on video showing fireworks launched from car

By Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 3:02 pm
Fireworks set off from car on Idylwyld Drive in Saskatoon
WATCH: Fireworks can be seen being set off from a car driving on the Idylwyld Freeway in Saskatoon.

Police are looking for information about a video that appears to show fireworks being shot from a car driving on a Saskatoon freeway.

The 20-second clip surfaced over the weekend on a popular local social media page.

The video shows fireworks being launched out of multiple windows in every direction.

READ MORE: Crews deal with exploding fireworks during ‘stubborn blaze’: Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon police said they are unable to proceed with an investigation as details are thin.

“Right now, we don’t know who is involved or when and where it took place,” a spokesperson said in an email.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

