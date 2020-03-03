Saskatoon police seek details on video showing fireworks launched from car

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for information about a video that appears to show fireworks being shot from a car driving on a Saskatoon freeway.

The 20-second clip surfaced over the weekend on a popular local social media page.

The video shows fireworks being launched out of multiple windows in every direction.

Saskatoon police said they are unable to proceed with an investigation as details are thin.

“Right now, we don’t know who is involved or when and where it took place,” a spokesperson said in an email.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement