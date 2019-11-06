Crews deal with exploding fireworks during ‘stubborn blaze’: Saskatoon Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Crews had to deal with an explosive situation while battling a blaze on Tuesday evening, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.

The department said multiple calls came in just before 9:15 p.m. reporting smoke coming from Phatboy Fireworks at 904 Central Ave. in the Sutherland neighbourhood.

Firefighters said smoke could be seen coming from the roof and the front of the building when they arrived.

Crews had to deal with exploding fireworks, heavy smoke and zero visibility when they entered the store to locate the fire, the department said.

Gas and power to the building were shut off as a precaution, the SFD said, and neighbouring businesses were evacuated.

It took nearly two and a half hours to bring what the department called “a stubborn fire” under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.