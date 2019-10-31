Menu

Canada

Careless smoking the cause of Saskatoon apartment fire, investigators say

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 11:18 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department battle a blaze on Ave. P South Thursday evening.
Saskatoon Fire Department battle a blaze on Ave. P South Thursday evening.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an early evening apartment fire on Thursday.

At 5:38 p.m., the fire department received reports of a fire at 403 Avenue P South.

Three engines, an aerial ladder, rescue truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

Crews found smoke and flames on the third floor of the residence in one room. The fire was extinguished quickly.

READ MORE: Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon slowly opens after smoke forces evacuation

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigation unit was called to the scene and determined the cause to be “careless smoking.”

Damages are estimated at $20,000.

