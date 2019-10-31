Careless smoking the cause of Saskatoon apartment fire, investigators say

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an early evening apartment fire on Thursday.

At 5:38 p.m., the fire department received reports of a fire at 403 Avenue P South.

Three engines, an aerial ladder, rescue truck and a battalion chief responded to the scene.

Crews found smoke and flames on the third floor of the residence in one room. The fire was extinguished quickly.

There were no injuries reported.

A fire investigation unit was called to the scene and determined the cause to be “careless smoking.”

Damages are estimated at $20,000.

