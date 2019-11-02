Saskatoon firefighters battle Fairhaven duplex fire Saturday afternoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department battled a blaze in the Fairhaven area Saturday afternoon.
At roughly 3 p.m., the fire department received a call of a house fire at the 100 block of Olmstead Road.
Three engines, one rescue unit, a ladder company and a battalion responded to the scene.
Crews found heavy smoking coming from a basement window.
The fire was extinguished fairly quickly.
There were no injuries. All occupants made it out safely.
The cause and damages have yet to be determined.
