Saskatoon firefighters battle Fairhaven duplex fire Saturday afternoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department battled a blaze in the Fairhaven area Saturday afternoon.

At roughly 3 p.m., the fire department received a call of a house fire at the 100 block of Olmstead Road.

Three engines, one rescue unit, a ladder company and a battalion responded to the scene.

Crews found heavy smoking coming from a basement window.

The fire was extinguished fairly quickly.

There were no injuries. All occupants made it out safely.

The cause and damages have yet to be determined.

