Smoke forces evacuation of Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a reported fire forced the evacuation of a downtown shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said it received reports of smoke and a possible electrical fire in the parkade of Midtown Plaza just before 6 p.m.

Crews said they found a large breaker had failed in the electrical room, which was arcing and producing a large amount of smoke.

All electrical sources were secured off by firefighters and building maintenance personnel, officials said.

Firefighters then assisted mall security with evacuating and closing the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but the fire department said it is not considered suspicious.

