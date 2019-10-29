Menu

Canada

Smoke forces evacuation of Midtown Plaza in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 9:37 am
Security officers were bear sprayed outside Midtown Plaza mall by two suspects in Saskatoon.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said a large breaker failed in the Midtown Plaza parkade, causing arcing and producing a large amount of smoke. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a reported fire forced the evacuation of a downtown shopping centre on Monday afternoon.

The fire department said it received reports of smoke and a possible electrical fire in the parkade of Midtown Plaza just before 6 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 garages destroyed in 2 separate fires in Saskatoon

Crews said they found a large breaker had failed in the electrical room, which was arcing and producing a large amount of smoke.

All electrical sources were secured off by firefighters and building maintenance personnel, officials said.

Rosetown, Sask. Co-op Agro destroyed by fire
Firefighters then assisted mall security with evacuating and closing the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, but the fire department said it is not considered suspicious.

