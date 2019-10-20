Saskatoon police investigating third suspicious fire in two days

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service and Fire Department are investigating a suspicious house fire at 17th Street W and Avenue H South.

The fire occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to police and fire department statements.

It was deemed suspicious because the fire occurred on the exterior of an unoccupied house, near a recycling bin.

“There’s no reason to have an ignition source there,” Third Battalion Fire Chief Bill Riley told Global News.

The fire burned through an overhead power line and damaged a nearby natural gas line. SaskEnergy and SaskPower responded.

Riley said the cost of the damage was estimated at $20,000. He said the departments’ quick response —four minutes, according to the fire department statement— minimized damage.

It is the third suspicious fire to occur in the city in two days with the fire department responding to two shed fires on Bell Crescent in the Nutana Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Riley said there was no connection between the shed fires and the Avenue H South fire.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

