Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police investigating third suspicious fire in two days

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 11:17 am
.
. File Photo / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service and Fire Department are investigating a suspicious house fire at 17th Street W and Avenue H South.

The fire occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to police and fire department statements.

READ MORE: Overnight Saskatoon fires deemed suspicious

It was deemed suspicious because the fire occurred on the exterior of an unoccupied house, near a recycling bin.

“There’s no reason to have an ignition source there,” Third Battalion Fire Chief Bill Riley told Global News.

The fire burned through an overhead power line and damaged a nearby natural gas line. SaskEnergy and SaskPower responded.

Riley said the cost of the damage was estimated at $20,000. He said the departments’ quick response —four minutes, according to the fire department statement— minimized damage.

Story continues below advertisement

It is the third suspicious fire to occur in the city in two days with the fire department responding to two shed fires on Bell Crescent in the Nutana Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Riley said there was no connection between the shed fires and the Avenue H South fire.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Pilot Butte, Sask. hosts annual fire school
Pilot Butte, Sask. hosts annual fire school
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Saskatoon PoliceArsonSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoon FirefightersSaskatoon Suspicious FireAve H SSaskatoon 17th Street WYXE Fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.