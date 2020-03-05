2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, bringing province’s total to 22

Send this page to someone via email

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ontario, bringing the province’s total number to 22.

Of all the cases, the first four in the province have been resolved, with each of those patients testing negative consecutively at least 24 hours apart.

A woman in her 50s who returned from Italy on Tuesday presented herself in Kitchener, Ont., where she was assessed, tested and sent home the same day. The patient has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home in minimal contact with others.

Waterloo Public Health officials say they’ve determined that the woman had mild symptoms on her Air Portugal flight from Milan to Lisbon, Flight 827, and on her Air Portugal flight from Lisbon to Toronto, Flight 259, on March 3.

Waterloo health officials are asking passengers on those flights to self-monitor their symptoms for 14 days and are working to obtain the flight manifest to contact passengers who were in close proximity to the case.

The woman is a Waterloo Region resident. When she landed at Pearson airport, she took private transportation to Grand River Hospital.

Waterloo Public Health is monitoring the situation and is contact tracing.

A man in his 60s who returned from Iran on Saturday went to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto on Tuesday.

He was assessed and sent home on the same day. He’s currently in self-isolation, where he remains in minimal contact with others.

Toronto Public Health is participating in contact tracing and case management.

Ontario officials say the virus isn’t circulating locally at this time.

In Canada, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now sits at 36.

