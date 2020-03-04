Canadian military prepares for coronavirus, shifts to ‘pre-pandemic planning’

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s chief of defence says the military has shifted into what it calls a mode of “pre-pandemic planning” in order to prepare for a novel coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands worldwide.

A military-wide order Wednesday for all Canadian Armed Forces members says that it is now moving into pandemic alert and preparedness to shield against the potential spread of COVID-19 across Canada and its ranks.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, CAF General and Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance said that the military is expecting an absentee rate of about 25 per cent.

Vance said that the CAF expects the directive to both aide Canadian civilians, as well as its own operational effectiveness should a COVID-19 outbreak spill across Canada.

“One is to preserve the force and our ability to function, should there be a pandemic, and the other is to support Canadians,” said Vance.

Several significant changes to CAF operations include what Vance calls is the order to have commanders use “common sense in command judgement.”

CAF commanders will now assess if travel on a case by case basis can be deemed non-essential. Troops will only be able to travel to a country experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak if it is for an operationally essential purpose, such as when military medical crews were sent to China to bring Canadians back home.

Commanders must now assess vacation requests on a case by case basis as well, and military members may see their vacations either cancelled or denied. In those cases, the military will reimburse a member’s cancelled vacation, the order said.

Other changes to CAF operations include an increase of protection to supply chains, potential cordons that may limit movement. Commanders have been warned to reconsider large gatherings amongst its forces.

Since the outbreak began in December 2019, over 94,000 cases of the infection and a further 3,200 deaths have been confirmed worldwide. The large majority of them have been in China, where the virus is believed to have originated the city of Wuhan.

In Canada, a total 30 cases of the virus have been confirmed.