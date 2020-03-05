Menu

Canada

Pierrefonds-Roxboro bus stop returns after being temporarily out of service: borough mayor

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 11:06 am
The terminus for the 470 express bus that serves Pierrefonds Boulevard was closed temporarily.
Global News

A key bus stop is back in service in Montreal’s West Island following complaints from concerned residents and drivers over its temporary but sudden shutdown.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor Jim Beis said on Thursday that the bus terminus on Pierrefonds Boulevard and Palomino Street is accessible once again.

“Following my request for our services to investigate the sudden removal of the Palomino bus stop, I am happy to announce that it has finally been reinstated,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents concerned about halted bus stop

In February, residents told Global News they worried because the walk to the next available bus stop was one kilometre away and potentially unsafe.

A bus driver also expressed concerns about the lack of light and sidewalks as part of the detour.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the city’s public transit agency, had said that the stop was closed until at least April due to the condition of the pavement, but did not provide more details.

READ MORE: Public transit use on the rise in Montreal, study says

Beis said the borough has developed a communications protocol with the STM to avoid what he described as “unilateral ” decisions by the agency.

“Our services also made sure that the roundabout respects the STM’s road quality requirements so that drivers can safely maneuver their vehicle,” he said.

Bus stop disappears in Pierrefonds
Bus stop disappears in Pierrefonds

With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
West IslandSTMPierrefonds-RoxboroJim BeisMontreal public transitSociété de transport de MontréalMontreal West IslandPalomino bus stop
