Public transit use on the rise in Montreal: study

Send this page to someone via email

The popularity of public transit is on the rise among commuters in the greater Montreal area and especially among young people, according to a report by the regional transit authority.

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain’s (ARTM) study, which was released on Tuesday, also found that the amount of car trips during the morning rush hasn’t changed much between 2013 and 2018.

Over the past five years, there has been a one per cent drop in car travel in the early hours of the work week — which means 15,000 fewer vehicles on the roads in the region. In Montreal, there has been a four per cent decline.

READ MORE: Montreal’s rapid bus system to extend to Notre-Dame Street East

Drivers are also usually alone when they are commuting in the morning, according to the report.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to public transit, there is a four per cent increase or 15,000 more trips in the area — mostly on the train or the Montreal Metro.

Chantal Rouleau, the junior minister for transportation in Quebec, said the findings are encouraging and show that more Montrealers are opting for public transit as the government continues to invest in projects.

“It’s through additions to service that travel habits change,” she said in a statement.

Young people, women and students opt for public transit

The study also found that the clientele of public transit is largely popular among young people and students.

People between the ages of 22 to 45 represent about 53 per cent of the Montreal population but they make up the majority of public transit users. In all, they account for 70 per cent of riders.

Students, who make up 22 per cent of the population, represent 36 per cent of riders.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire’s paid parking zone near train stations sparks mixed reactions from residents

Aside from young people and students, women are also more likely to take the bus, Metro or train, the report suggests.

Story continues below advertisement

“Women are more likely to use public transport than men, representing 54 per cent of all users,” the study states.

The ARTM’s report looked at the greater Montreal area, including municipalities on the north and south shores.

1:51 Deux-Montagnes train users upset with exo president’s comments Deux-Montagnes train users upset with exo president’s comments