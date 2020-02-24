Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents concerned about halted bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents have questions about a bus stop that’s temporarily out of service.

They say the terminus for the 470 Express on Pierrefonds Boulevard, at the intersection with Palomino Street, has been closed for weeks and now, so people have to walk, in some cases more than a kilometre, to and from the next stop at Chateau Pierrefonds Avenue. The walk, they claim, is potentially unsafe.

“I have a child that goes to high school and usually he takes the 470 from Chateau Pierrefond [Avenue] all the way down here,” area resident Maria Costa told Global News. “Right now there’s no bus, and the road there, there’s no sidewalk and no light. It’s not safe.”

Drivers say they too have concerns about the bus passengers in the dark when the bus drops off riders at Chateau Pierrefonds Avenue.

“They have to walk down a completely dark road, and those of us who drive have difficulty seeing those who are walking,” explained driver Rina Hampartsoumian.

She added that when there’s lots of snow, it just makes it more complicated.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough Mayor Jim Beis said the closure makes no sense.

“Here we are again,” he fumed, “faced with the STM making a unilateral decision to remove something without even notifying us, for us to be able to at least advise the public.”

In an email to Global News, a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) spokesperson said that the stop was closed due to the pavement conditions, but didn’t elaborate.

They said the stop is scheduled to re-open in April.