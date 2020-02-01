Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Borough of Pierrefonds aims to establish attractive downtown hub as revitalization measure

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 11:03 am
Pierrefonds-Roxboro wants its citizens to weigh in on the future of the borough
WATCH: Pierrefonds-Roxboro wants its citizens to weigh in on the future of the borough.

Pointe-Claire has its village, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the waterfront. But now, another municipality wants to create an attractive destination.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro is a sprawling borough with almost 30 kilometres of waterfront property, but there is no central hub.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds wants ‘permanent’ flood solutions, demands help from Montreal, province

The mayor is holding a public consultation to see how to revitalize the area near the intersection of boulevards St-Jean and Pierrefonds by 2025.

“We want the citizens to have places to go within our community that will bring them there for a purpose,” Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

Waiting for the next spring floods
Waiting for the next spring floods

A new state-of-the-art library recently opened in the area, and there are plans to build an aquatic centre next to the borough hall.

But the stretch of road along Pierrefonds Boulevard was badly damaged by floods in the springs of 2017 and 2019, forcing several stores at a local strip mall to close.

Story continues below advertisement

People who work in the area welcome a new vision to revitalize the neighbourhood.

“[It] needs to be advertised or something to make it work better,” Michel Richard, a client at T&M Coiffure, told Global News.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds resident says rats are invading her backyard

One hairstylist agrees, saying something needs to be done because the area has fallen on hard times.

“The centre d’achat., the malls, it’s very, it’s dead,” said Linda Parent, a hairstylist at T & M Coiffure.

Public consultations on how to spruce up the district are scheduled for Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.

Pierrefonds resident deals with rats
Pierrefonds resident deals with rats
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
newsQuebecMontrealPierrefonds-RoxboropierrefondsJim BeisrevitalizationPierrefonds boulevardBoroughSt-Jean Boulevardborough revitalizationdowntown hub
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.