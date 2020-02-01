Borough of Pierrefonds aims to establish attractive downtown hub as revitalization measure

Send this page to someone via email

Pointe-Claire has its village, Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the waterfront. But now, another municipality wants to create an attractive destination.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro is a sprawling borough with almost 30 kilometres of waterfront property, but there is no central hub.

The mayor is holding a public consultation to see how to revitalize the area near the intersection of boulevards St-Jean and Pierrefonds by 2025.

“We want the citizens to have places to go within our community that will bring them there for a purpose,” Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

2:16 Waiting for the next spring floods Waiting for the next spring floods

A new state-of-the-art library recently opened in the area, and there are plans to build an aquatic centre next to the borough hall.

But the stretch of road along Pierrefonds Boulevard was badly damaged by floods in the springs of 2017 and 2019, forcing several stores at a local strip mall to close.

Story continues below advertisement

People who work in the area welcome a new vision to revitalize the neighbourhood.

“[It] needs to be advertised or something to make it work better,” Michel Richard, a client at T&M Coiffure, told Global News.

READ MORE: Pierrefonds resident says rats are invading her backyard

One hairstylist agrees, saying something needs to be done because the area has fallen on hard times.

“The centre d’achat., the malls, it’s very, it’s dead,” said Linda Parent, a hairstylist at T & M Coiffure.

Public consultations on how to spruce up the district are scheduled for Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.

2:09 Pierrefonds resident deals with rats Pierrefonds resident deals with rats