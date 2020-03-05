Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession following crash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 9:49 am
OPP have charged a City of Kawartha Lakes woman with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash.
OPP have charged a City of Kawartha Lakes woman with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash. Don Mitchell / Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash on Wednesday.

OPP say police were called to Peniel Road in Oakwood, about 15 kilometres east of Lindsay, for reports of a single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: 3 charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County traffic stops

Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A small quantity of suspected heroin was also seized from the vehicle, OPP said.

Judy Vanluven, 56, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 16.

