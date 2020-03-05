City of Kawartha Lakes woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession following crash

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash on Wednesday.
OPP say police were called to Peniel Road in Oakwood, about 15 kilometres east of Lindsay, for reports of a single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
Police say officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
A small quantity of suspected heroin was also seized from the vehicle, OPP said.
Judy Vanluven, 56, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on April 16.
