3 charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County traffic stops

Peterborough County OPP charged three people with impaired driving during recent traffic stops in the city and county.

On Thursday night around 8:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE program on the Fleming Drive off-ramp just on the city’s south limit. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Leo Delaire, 54, from Peterborough, Ont. was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough March 24.

Then on Sunday around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Tipperary Road in Selwyn Township and determined the driver of a vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Holly Wilson, 33, from Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released on a promise to appear in court in Peterborough March 19.

Later Sunday around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Wallace Point Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Steven Cook, 58, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough March 31.

