Crime

3 charged with impaired driving during Peterborough County traffic stops

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 10:45 am
Peterborough County OPP laid several impaired driving charges in recent traffic stops.
Peterborough County OPP laid several impaired driving charges in recent traffic stops. Don Mitchell / Global News

Peterborough County OPP charged three people with impaired driving during recent traffic stops in the city and county.

On Thursday night around 8:45 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE program on the Fleming Drive off-ramp just on the city’s south limit. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop: police

Leo Delaire, 54, from Peterborough, Ont. was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough March 24.

Then on Sunday around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Tipperary Road in Selwyn Township and determined the driver of a vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

Story continues below advertisement

Holly Wilson, 33, from Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

She was released on a promise to appear in court in Peterborough March 19.

READ MORE: Cobourg woman backs into police cruiser during traffic stop, charged with impaired driving

Later Sunday around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Wallace Point Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Steven Cook, 58, from Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and driving while under suspension.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough March 31.

