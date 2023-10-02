City of Kawartha Lakes OPP make impaired-related driving arrests on weekend

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made two arrests for driving incidents involving alcohol on Saturday.
In one incident around 9:35 p.m, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Beacroft Road in the village of Little Britain, south of Lindsay. Police located a pickup truck which had left the roadway and had struck a tree.
The driver was determined to be impaired.
A 39-year-old man from Little Britain, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
The driver was also taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, OPP reported.
OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
Hwy. 7
Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers located a car on the westbound shoulder of Hwy. 7 in the village of Omemee, east of Lindsay.
Police say officers launched an impaired driving investigation, leading to charges for the driver.
A 48-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., was charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, failure to surrender a licence, insurance card and a motor vehicle permit.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.
The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
