City of Kawartha Lakes OPP make impaired-related driving arrests on weekend

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made two arrests for driving incidents involving alcohol on Saturday.

In one incident around 9:35 p.m, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Beacroft Road in the village of Little Britain, south of Lindsay. Police located a pickup truck which had left the roadway and had struck a tree.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

#CKLOPP responded to a single vehicle collision on Beacroft Road on Sept 30, 2023, which resulted in the driver being charged with impaired driving offenses. The driver was also taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. ^jk pic.twitter.com/vIsMuZxrJo — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 2, 2023

A 39-year-old man from Little Britain, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The driver was also taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, OPP reported.

OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Hwy. 7

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers located a car on the westbound shoulder of Hwy. 7 in the village of Omemee, east of Lindsay.

Police say officers launched an impaired driving investigation, leading to charges for the driver.

A 48-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., was charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, failure to surrender a licence, insurance card and a motor vehicle permit.

#CKLOPP located a vehicle on Hwy 7 in Omemee with open liquor. The driver was arrested and charged with Criminal Code & Highway Traffic Act offenses. The motor vehicle was towed & impounded for 7 days. If you plan on consuming alcohol or drugs please arrange a safe ride home. ^jk pic.twitter.com/arzacswp4T — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 30, 2023

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.