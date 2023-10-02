Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP make impaired-related driving arrests on weekend

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 9:33 am
A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash in Little Britain, Ont., on Sept. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash in Little Britain, Ont., on Sept. 30, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes made two arrests for driving incidents involving alcohol on Saturday.

In one incident around 9:35 p.m, emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Beacroft Road in the village of Little Britain, south of Lindsay. Police located a pickup truck which had left the roadway and had struck a tree.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

A 39-year-old man from Little Britain, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

The driver was also taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries, OPP reported.

OPP say the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Hwy. 7 

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers located a car on the westbound shoulder of Hwy. 7 in the village of Omemee, east of Lindsay.

Police say officers launched an impaired driving investigation, leading to charges for the driver.

A 48-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., was charged with having care and control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, failure to surrender a licence, insurance card and a motor vehicle permit.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed in impaired hit-and-run in Winnipeg'
Pedestrian killed in impaired hit-and-run in Winnipeg
Related News
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesDrunk DrivingCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPHwy 7OmemeeLittle BritainKawartha Lakes FireBeacroft Road crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices