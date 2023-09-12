Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Flight from Peterborough County OPP leads to impaired driving arrest for Toronto man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 1:27 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a vehicle fled from an officer in Selwyn Township on Sept. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a vehicle fled from an officer in Selwyn Township on Sept. 10, 2023. Global News
A Toronto man faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, following an incident north of Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 6:15 p.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign on Buckhorn Road in Selwyn Township.

“The officer turned to proceed after the vehicle which was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles unsafely,” OPP stated.

Police say the officer was unable to conduct the traffic stop but relayed the information to other officers who located the suspect vehicle a short time later. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

John Enriquez Guerron, 35, of Toronto was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and alcohol concentration 80-plus) along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 10.

