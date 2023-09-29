Woman found passed out inside reported stolen vehicle in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman faces theft, impaired driving and other charges following an incident involving a reported stolen vehicle in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday morning, officers initially responded to a reported break-in at a residence in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets.

Police learned an apartment had been entered and a vehicle had been taken from a parking lot.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot near Brock and Water streets. They discovered a woman passed out inside the vehicle, which was still running.

The woman was determined to be impaired. Police also learned there were two outstanding warrants for the woman’s arrest.

The 43-year-old woman from Peterborough was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, impaired driving, and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

Police later determined the woman was also a suspect in four shoplifting incidents that had occurred between June and August 2023. She was additionally charged with four counts each of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with probation.

She was held in custody and made a court appearance later Thursday. Police say she is scheduled for another court appearance on Friday.