Police investigate thefts of snowmobile, cargo trailer in Lindsay, Ont.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating recent reported thefts of a snowmobile and a cargo trailer in two separate incidents.

Snowmobile

On Tuesday, the Kawartha Lakes Police Service launched an investigation into the reported theft of a snowmobile from a residence on Monarch Road.

It’s believed the theft occurred between Saturday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday. The snowmobile is a 2018 Ski-Doo Renegade model with Ontario licence plate 5AM183.

Cargo trailer

On Monday, police began investigating the reported theft of a cargo trailer from a business on Colborne Street West.

The trailer is a grey 2022 Formula cargo trailer, enclosed and measuring 14×7. It has Ontario licence plate X1898L.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at klcrimestoppers.com.