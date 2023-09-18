Police in Lindsay, Ont. seize loaded BB gun from man serving firearms ban

See more sharing options

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces firearm and other charges following an incident in the town on Saturday afternoon.

Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 12:45 p.m., a man believed to be carrying a firearm was reported at a residence at Lindsay Street North.

Officers went to the residence and found a man who was in possession of a loaded BB gun. Police determined he was currently serving a firearms prohibition order.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Jason Medina-Hanusiak, 34, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with probation.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 26.