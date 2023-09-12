Pickup truck with firearms inside stolen from farm in Kawartha Lakes: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and firearms just south of Lindsay, Ont., on Monday.

Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 7:30 p.m., a pickup truck that had firearms inside was reported stolen from a farm property in the area of Hwy. 35 and Tower Road, about 10 kilometres south of Lindsay.

It’s believed the theft occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The vehicle is a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck with Ontario licence plate “BB 29436.”

Police say the vehicle had firearms inside for hunting purposes. The firearms include a SKS rifle and a 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun.

Anyone with information can call police at 705.324.5252 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or at khcrimestoppers.com.