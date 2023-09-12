Pickup truck with firearms inside stolen from farm in Kawartha Lakes: police

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle and firearms just south of Lindsay, Ont., on Monday.
Kawartha Lakes police say that at around 7:30 p.m., a pickup truck that had firearms inside was reported stolen from a farm property in the area of Hwy. 35 and Tower Road, about 10 kilometres south of Lindsay.
It’s believed the theft occurred sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The vehicle is a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck with Ontario licence plate “BB 29436.”
Police say the vehicle had firearms inside for hunting purposes. The firearms include a SKS rifle and a 12-gauge Remington 870 shotgun.
Anyone with information can call police at 705.324.5252 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8499) or at khcrimestoppers.com.
