Vehicle theft, robberies driving uptick in crime across Canada: StatCan

Canada saw a surge in vehicle theft and robberies in 2022, as police-reported crime rose for the second successive year.

A new report released by Statistics Canada on Thursday showed that the incidence and severity of crime – as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI) – in the country increased by four per cent compared to the previous year.

“Motor vehicle theft had the greatest impact on the increase in the overall CSI in 2022, followed by robbery, breaking and entering, minor theft and shoplifting,” StatCan said in its report.

The rate of auto thefts reported by police was up by 24 per cent last year, the data showed.

This comes amid concerns about organized crime networks exporting vehicles outside of the country and an increase in the use of sophisticated theft technology.

Among the property-related crimes reported, robberies were also on the rise, making a comeback last year following a dip in activity during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

This was the first time in two years that the rate of robbery had gone up – a rise of 15 per cent, StatCan said.

The rate of shoplifting worth $5,000 or less soared by 31 per cent, while instances of breaking and entering were also commonly reported with a four per cent increase.

Homicide and hate crimes

The volume and severity of violent crime was at the highest level since 2007.

Commenting on the StatCan report, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday, “It is not right that in far too many of our cities, we’re seeing an uptick in violent crime.”

He said the government is working with provinces across the country on bail reform and other ways to tackle violent crime, but added more needs to be done, including creating opportunities for youth and providing better mental health support.

“The challenges on mental health that have come out of the pandemic in these difficult years, these are all things we have to respond to,” he said during a press conference in Summerford, N.L.

The report comes a day after Trudeau overhauled his cabinet, including the high-profile role of justice minister. David Lametti has been shuffled out, with Parkdale-High Park MP Arif Virani, in his first role as minister, taking on the crucial portfolio.

The effort to keep communities safe requires a collaborative approach, Trudeau said, pledging to continue “working with municipalities and provinces” on crime concerns.

In total, there were 874 victims of homicide in Canada last year, which is an almost 10 per cent jump compared to 2021.

The homicide rate was 2.25 per 100,000 population, reaching the highest level in 30 years.

“The national increase was largely the result of more homicides in British Columbia (+30 homicides), Manitoba (+26 homicides) and Quebec (+20 homicides),” StatCan said.

Meanwhile, hate crimes which soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns and other virus-related measures disrupted everyday life, had a relatively smaller increase at seven per cent compared to the 27 per cent uptick seen in 2021.

There were 3,575 reported incidents of crimes motivated by hate last year

“Hate crimes targeting a race or ethnicity and a sexual orientation were up, while those targeting a religion were down,” StatCan said.

There are also growing concerns about cybercrime in Canada amid a wave of recent ransomware attacks.

Book retailer Indigo, grocer Sobeys, oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc. and Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children have all been victims of ransomware attacks over the last year.

Fraud, including identity theft, nearly doubled the rate compared to a decade ago and was up four per cent from 2021, StatCan said in its report.

— with files from The Canadian Press