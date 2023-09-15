5 arrested after drugs, loaded firearm seized at residence in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Five people were arrested after police on Thursday seized drugs and weapons from a residence in the northwest end of Lindsay, Ont.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, as part of a drug-related investigation, members of its street crime unit and with the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team and EMS executed a search warrant a residence on Kirkconnell Road.

Police say investigators seized quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, along with a loaded firearm and a quantity of cash.

Five residents from Lindsay were arrested. Adam Hall, 45, Brandon Finlay, 28, Cyril Hall, 75, Shirley Hall, 75 and Aleshia Nelson, 30, were each were charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition and breach of a firearms regulation on storing a firearm or restricted weapon.

Adam Hall was additionally charged with two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine).

The accused will appear in court in Lindsay.