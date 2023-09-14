Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$100K travel trailer reported stolen from Lovesick Lake RV sales north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 4:50 pm
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a trailer from Lovesick Lake RV Sales in Burleigh Falls. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a trailer from Lovesick Lake RV Sales in Burleigh Falls. Peterborough County OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a large travel trailer from a recreational vehicle business north of Peterborough earlier this month.

On Sept. 6, OPP received a call from the owners of Lovesick Lake RV Sales on Highway 28 just north of the village of Lakefield to report a missing trailer. OPP say it’s believed the 2023 Forest River Wildwood Grand Lodge travel trailer had been taken from the lot sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

OPP say the trailer was parked within a secure lot among other trailers. Staff discovered it was missing on Sept. 5 during an inventory review.

Other angles of the reported stolen trailer from Lovesick Lake RV Sales. View image in full screen
Other angles of the reported stolen trailer from Lovesick Lake RV Sales. Peterborough County OPP

The trailer is valued at approximately $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

OPP say if you are purchasing a trailer, boat or vehicle and are concerned that it may be stolen, you can check for free online.

More on Crime
TheftCampingTrailerRVBurleigh Fallstrailer thefttravel trailerCamper TheftLovesick Lake RV Sales
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices