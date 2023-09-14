$100K travel trailer reported stolen from Lovesick Lake RV sales north of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a large travel trailer from a recreational vehicle business north of Peterborough earlier this month.

On Sept. 6, OPP received a call from the owners of Lovesick Lake RV Sales on Highway 28 just north of the village of Lakefield to report a missing trailer. OPP say it’s believed the 2023 Forest River Wildwood Grand Lodge travel trailer had been taken from the lot sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5.

OPP say the trailer was parked within a secure lot among other trailers. Staff discovered it was missing on Sept. 5 during an inventory review.

View image in full screen Other angles of the reported stolen trailer from Lovesick Lake RV Sales. Peterborough County OPP

The trailer is valued at approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

OPP say if you are purchasing a trailer, boat or vehicle and are concerned that it may be stolen, you can check for free online.