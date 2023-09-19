Havelock woman charged after stolen vehicle crashes east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock, Ont., woman faces theft and weapon charges following a vehicle crash east of Peterborough on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on 12th Line Road Dummer in Douro-Dummer Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was reportedly knocking on doors of nearby homes seeking help.

Officers located the uninjured driver and determined the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. Police also determined the woman did not have a driver’s licence. An edged weapon was located in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman from Havelock was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, careless driving, driving a vehicle without a licence and failure to comply with a release order and a probation order.

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 24.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has surveillance video or has dashcam footage and has yet to speak to police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.