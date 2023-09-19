Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Havelock woman charged after stolen vehicle crashes east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 11:41 am
Peterborough County OPP arrested a woman after a vehicle reported stolen crashed just east of Peterborough on Sept. 18, 2023.
Peterborough County OPP arrested a woman after a vehicle reported stolen crashed just east of Peterborough on Sept. 18, 2023. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Havelock, Ont., woman faces theft and weapon charges following a vehicle crash east of Peterborough on Monday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on 12th Line Road Dummer in Douro-Dummer Township.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was reportedly knocking on doors of nearby homes seeking help.

Officers located the uninjured driver and determined the vehicle she was driving had been reported stolen. Police also determined the woman did not have a driver’s licence. An edged weapon was located in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman from Havelock was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, careless driving, driving a vehicle without a licence and failure to comply with a release order and a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

She was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 24.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has surveillance video or has dashcam footage and has yet to speak to police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
Stolen VehiclePeterborough County OPPVehicle TheftHavelockDouro-Dummer Township12th Line Road12th Line Road crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices