Rollover onto property leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

A Peterborough, Ont., resident faces impaired driving and other charges following a crash north of the city last week.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, officers responded to a call from an owner on Yankee Line in Selwyn Township who said a vehicle had rolled onto their property.

Officers attended and located the driver and determined the individual was under the influence of alcohol.

Christian Bowen, 28, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count each of assault and mischief under $5,000.

Their driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 3.