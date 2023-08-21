Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after collision with OPP cruiser

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 11:46 am
Peterborough County OPP say a man was arrested for impaired driving after a police cruiser was struck on Aug. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a man was arrested for impaired driving after a police cruiser was struck on Aug. 20, 2023. Global News
Peterborough County OPP say officers made three impaired driving arrests in a 12-hour span over the weekend, including one involving a vehicle that collided with a police cruiser early Sunday.

Police say that incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township when officers were in the area of Woodduck Drive for an unrelated matter. Police say officers first saw a speeding vehicle approaching their parked police cruiser and it then collided with the cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 19.

Trent Lakes crash

On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash on West Clear Bay Road in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. Police say the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and then struck a tree.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 66-year-old Trent Lakes woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Selwyn Township

Then, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a vehicle striking a hydro pole after reportedly swerving to avoid a deer in Selwyn Township.

However, OPP determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

The 42-year-old man from Napanee, Ont., was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

In both Saturday incidents, the driver had their licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Both were released and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 12.

OPPImpaired DrivingDrunk DrivingPeterborough County OPPOtonabee-South Monaghan TownshipPeterborough County crimeWoodduck Drive
