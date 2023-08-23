Public tip leads to impaired driving arrest north of Peterborough: OPP

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., resident faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop north of the city on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to a complaint of a suspected impaired driver in Selwyn Township around 5:30 p.m.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 48-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP said.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.