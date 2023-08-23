Menu

Crime

Public tip leads to impaired driving arrest north of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 2:30 pm
Peterborough County OPP arrested a city resident for impaired driving north of Peterborough on Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a city resident for impaired driving north of Peterborough on Aug. 22, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Peterborough, Ont., resident faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop north of the city on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to a complaint of a suspected impaired driver in Selwyn Township around 5:30 p.m.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 48-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days, OPP said.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 26.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough'
Impaired driving charges laid after 2 vehicle crash on The Parkway in Peterborough
