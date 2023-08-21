Menu

Crime

Crash into light pole leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 12:33 pm
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Aug. 19, 2023, including one following a crash on Ashburnham Drive. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Aug. 19, 2023, including one following a crash on Ashburnham Drive. The Canadian Press file
Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of impaired driving arrests on Saturday, including one following a crash into a light pole.

That incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Ashburnham Drive, when Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported crash. An officer found a vehicle that had struck a concrete-based light pole, knocking down hydro lines.

No injuries were reported.

The road was closed for several hours while the pole and hydro lines were repaired, police said.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Drug-impaired arrest

Around 3 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Dalhousie and George streets and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.

A 43-year-old GTA man was charged with impaired driving (drugs).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

In both incidents, police say the driver was also issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Both drivers were released on undertakings. The Peterborough man will appear in court on Sept. 5; the GTA man is scheduled to appear on Sept. 12.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

