Traffic

2 vehicle collision closes section of The Parkway in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'Two vehicle crash in Peterborough, Ont. closes The Parkway temporarily overnight'
Two vehicle crash in Peterborough, Ont. closes The Parkway temporarily overnight
A section of The Parkway was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions following a two vehicle crash on Monday night in Peterborough, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash Monday night closed a section of The Parkway in Peterborough, Ont.

Emergency crews responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene involving two cars just north of Lansdowne Street.

Paramedics treated at least one person at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

— More to come

Collisionpeterborough crashPeterborough trafficThe Parkway
