2 vehicle collision closes section of The Parkway in Peterborough

A two-vehicle crash Monday night closed a section of The Parkway in Peterborough, Ont.

Emergency crews responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene involving two cars just north of Lansdowne Street.

Paramedics treated at least one person at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

— More to come