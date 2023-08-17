Impaired Mississauga woman crashes stolen car into home: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Mississauga woman is facing multiple charges including impaired operation and driving while suspended after crashing a stolen vehicle into a home, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said the crash happened earlier this month on Aug. 2 in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township, which is near Goderich.

Officers responded to an address on Laurier Line at 5:48 a.m. after a person reported that a vehicle had hit the front steps of their rural home and that the driver was still in the car, police said.

Officers arrived and located the driver inside the car and in speaking to her, “had reason to believe” she was impaired by drug, police said.

She was taken to an OPP detachment for further tests by a drug recognition expert.

Police said the investigation determined that the vehicle involved had been stolen from Peel Region.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, two counts of operation while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

She was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while suspended.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11 in Goderich.