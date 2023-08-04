Neighbour stops impaired driver from fleeing crash in Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

A Strathroy, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash early Friday in Peterborough.

Around 1 a.m., Peterborough police said a single-vehicle crash was reported in the area of Meadowview and Bramble roads. Officers were informed that a vehicle had struck a tree and knocked it over and that the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Police say a neighbour stopped the man from fleeing before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers determined the man was impaired by alcohol.

The 40-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of driving without insurance.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 29.