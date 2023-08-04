Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Neighbour stops impaired driver from fleeing crash in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 9:16 am
Peterborough police made an impaired driving arrest early Friday. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made an impaired driving arrest early Friday. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Strathroy, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash early Friday in Peterborough.

Around 1 a.m., Peterborough police said a single-vehicle crash was reported in the area of  Meadowview and Bramble roads. Officers were informed that a vehicle had struck a tree and knocked it over and that the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Police say a neighbour stopped the man from fleeing before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers determined the man was impaired by alcohol.

Trending Now

The 40-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of driving without insurance.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 29.

More on Crime
Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough impaired drivingImpaired crashBramble RoadMeadowview RoadMeadowview Road crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices