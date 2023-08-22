Driver with G1 licence allegedly impaired in Toronto with 2-year-old in car: police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged with impaired operation by police in Toronto after he was stopped allegedly over the limit with a two-year-old in the car.

In a post on social media, Ontario Provincial Police said officers with its Toronto detachment stopped the driver, who had a G1 licence.

In Ontario, drivers with a G1 licence must be accompanied by a fully-qualified and licensed driver to be allowed to legally operate a vehicle.

Drivers with a G1 licence must also have a zero-blood alcohol level and are forbidden from driving between midnight and 5 a.m., among other rules.

Police said their blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit and had a two-year-0ld child in the car.

Police shared a photograph of the car being towed from the scene but did not share where the incident took place.

